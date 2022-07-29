Goalkeeper David Ochoa traded to DC United from Salt Lake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Goalkeeper David Ochoa was traded to D.C. United from Salt Lake for $75,000 in general allocation money. Ochoa made his Major League Soccer debut on Nov. 8, 2020, and played in 25 matches in 2021. He has not played in any this season. If D.C. re-signs Ochoa for 2023, Salt Lake would receive $150,000 GAM in 2023 and $150,000 GAM in 2024. If D.C. transfers Ochoa during the current season, Salt Lake would receive $300,000 GAM in 2023. Salt Lake hold a 25% sell-on fee.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.