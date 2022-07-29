Skip to Content
Fire burning behind Goodwill on Moffett Street in Salinas

Calista Silva KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Fire crews have all but put out a grass fire that started burning behind a Goodwill facility in Salinas.

Salinas Fire said the fire was burning in a grassy area along the fencing behind the facility. Forward progress has been stopped.

Investigators are saying for now that the fire was possibly caused by some of the homeless nearby.

No structures are threatened by the fire, which burned several hundred feet before crews got a handle on it.

ORIGINAL STORY

A small brush fire has begun to burn off Moffett Street behind Goodwill in the riverbed.

Salinas Fire responded to the fire with multiple engines.

This is a developing story.

