Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made mistakes as a rookie. Some of them became highlights. A second-round pick from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was one of the bright spots during Cleveland’s otherwise gloomy season in 2021. He played in 14 games, made 10 starts and had several big plays thanks to his blazing speed. The 22-year-old lined up all over the field last season, and he’s expected to have an expanded role in Year 2. Owusu-Koramoah has impressed coaches and teammates with his humility and hustle.