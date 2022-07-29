‘Breaking Bad’ statues shine light on actors, Albuquerque

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico politicians joined with film stars to celebrate the legacy of the “Breaking Bad” TV series by installing statues Friday of mythical methamphetamine cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman at a convention center in Albuquerque. Local politicians including Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller mixed with “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and director Vince Gilligan to help unveil the artwork, donated by Gilligan and Sony Pictures. The 2008-13 show and its ongoing prequel “Better Call Saul” helped fuel a renaissance in filmmaking across New Mexico, while also cutting close to Albuquerque’s real-life struggles with drug addiction and crime.

