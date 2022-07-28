Women’s final will cap Olympic soccer tournament in Paris

The Olympic soccer competition at the 2024 Paris Games will conclude with the women’s final for the first time. The men’s final usually concludes play. FIFA has announced the Olympic soccer competition schedule. The governing body also says there will be no double-headers in France so each match will be a standalone event. The women’s final will take place on Aug. 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The men’s gold-medal match will be played at the same venue the day before.

