Wildfires in Germany, Czechia threatening tourist region

BERLIN (AP) — A large wildfire on the German-Czech border is further spreading and threatening to destroy a forested national park popular with tourists. The fire in the region called Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland national park on the German side, which started on the weekend, had seemed to be under control, but grew again early Thursday. Hundreds of firefighters on both sides of the border and with help from neighboring Poland and Slovakia are battling the flames while local authorities have warned tourists to stay away. German news agency dpa reported that about 250 hectares of forest are currently burning and eight firefighting helicopters are helping to douse the flames.

