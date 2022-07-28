USA Luge doubles slider Jayson Terdiman retires, will coach

Jayson Terdiman is done with sliding. He’s not done with luge. The two-time Olympian has been hired as a junior national team coach, USA Luge announced while also making his retirement from competitive racing official. Terdiman said last December that he was retiring and didn’t change his mind. Terdiman represented the U.S. at the Olympics in doubles luge twice; he went to the 2014 Sochi Olympics with Christian Niccum, then competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with Matt Mortensen.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.