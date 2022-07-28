Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is always ready to work

Kenny Pickett spent even the last few days before heading to his first NFL training camp working on his game. The rookie first-round pick is competing to succeed Ben Roethlisberger as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won’t be outworked. Pickett trained throughout the offseason with his personal quarterbacks coach Tony Racioppi and the team at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, New Jersey, located less than an hour from his hometown of Oakhurst. They prepared the former Pitt star for the NFL combine and he ended up being the first quarterback selected in the draft at No. 20 overall.

