Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office warns parents of illegal beach parties

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that they have received complaints of teens throwing rowdy parties at several beaches off of East Cliff Drive.

These calls often include large fights, underage drinking, smoking and causing a disturbance.

"While taking kids to juvenile hall is a last resort, it is something our deputies will do," said deputies. "We are concerned for the safety of the kids involved and there will be consequences."

Deputies say the teens are spreading the message for these parties over Snapchat. They are encouraged to bring alcohol, fireworks and drugs to the beach. The age range of kids involved ranges from 13 to 20.

"We are asking parents to spread the word that this has been an ongoing issue and to please speak with your kids before dropping them off and creating a potentially dangerous situation for them," said deputies.