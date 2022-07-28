Skip to Content
Modesto Police looking for suspects who drove dirt bikes inside mall

Modesto Police

MODESTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Modesto Police is asking for the public's assistance in searching for two suspects who drove their dirt bikes into the Vintage Faire Mall on Tuesday.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. to reports of shots being fired at the mall. It was determined no shots were fired. The noise was from the dirt bikes, said police.

If you have any information, contact Detective Bolinger at 209-342-9162 or through email at BolingerR@ModestoPD.com

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

