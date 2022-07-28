Emotional K.J. Wright steps away after 11-year NFL career

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before he stepped to the podium, K.J. Wright was hopeful he’d be able to keep his emotions in check. It took only a couple of minutes for the tears to start. The 11-year NFL veteran announced his retirement a day after signing a one-day contract so that he could step away from the game with the team that drafted Wright in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. Wright was a stalwart for the best teams in Seattle’s history, a Pro Bowl selection and 10-year anchor as part of the Seahawks’ defense. Wright played his final season in 2021 for Las Vegas.

