Capitola lifeguard honored for rescuing crashed pilot on Huntington Beach

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Thursday night, Capitola recognized a lifeguard who helped rescue a pilot whose plane crashed into Huntington Beach six days ago.

Dane Morin was in Huntington Beach that day for a lifeguard competition and was one of the first on the scene when a plane crashed into the water.

We're told it happened as competitors were taking a break from events that day.

"You'd never think a plane would crash in the water, but it did happen," said Morin. "I just went right back into trainer mode, grabbed my tubes and fins, and sprinted toward disaster. I got out there...it was crazy it was happening."

Tonight's Capitola City Council Meeting commending Morin for his efforts is scheduled for 7 p.m.