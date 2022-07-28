Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:09 PM

Capitola lifeguard honored for rescuing crashed pilot on Huntington Beach

KCAL/KCBS

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Thursday night, Capitola recognized a lifeguard who helped rescue a pilot whose plane crashed into Huntington Beach six days ago.

Dane Morin was in Huntington Beach that day for a lifeguard competition and was one of the first on the scene when a plane crashed into the water.

We're told it happened as competitors were taking a break from events that day.

"You'd never think a plane would crash in the water, but it did happen," said Morin. "I just went right back into trainer mode, grabbed my tubes and fins, and sprinted toward disaster. I got out there...it was crazy it was happening."

Tonight's Capitola City Council Meeting commending Morin for his efforts is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content