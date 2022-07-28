Austrian, Hungarian leaders discuss migration, Ukraine war

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna for bilateral talks that focused on migration as well as on the war in Ukraine. The meeting of the two central European leaders on Thursday came only days after one of Orban’s closest associates resigned in protest over what she called a “pure Nazi” speech given by the Hungarian prime minister. In that speech, Orban railed against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society. Nehammer sought to quickly distance himself from Orban’s controversial remarks telling reporters in Vienna that he made clear to the Hungarian prime minister that “we in Austria reject, condemn in the strongest terms any form of trivialization or relativization of racism or even antisemitism.”

