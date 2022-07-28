Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ screens star-studded finale

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A crowd of staunch fans have braved wet winter weather in downtown Melbourne to watch an outdoor showing of an Australian soap opera’s finale. The star-studded television show “Neighbors” ran for 37 years. Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Holly Valance are among the celebrities who returned to fictional Ramsay Street to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music. More than 100 fans attended the screening in Melbourne’s Federation Square despite passing showers and a bracing temperature of 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The program was once a major hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain but has fallen victim to waning ratings.

