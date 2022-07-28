Alisal Union School District offering free haircuts, school supplies, food and hygiene products for students

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A former Alisal USD alumna is organizing an event to give out free haircuts for students returning to school for the second year.

Marlene Garcia has made it possible for students to go to Jesse G. Sanchez Elementary School on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free haircut. Haircuts will be given to kids ages 0-18 years old.

The school is located on 901 N Sanborn Road in Salinas.

In addition, school supplies, hygiene products, and books will also be provided for students, according to Brew and Crew in Salinas.

There will also be free produce for families to take home. La Flor De Jalisco will provide food/water for families.

Facepainting by Eliana's Face Painting, a photo booth, and grocery gift card giveaways will all be happening at the event.

"We are excited to see our students back and grateful that our wonderful alumni always want to give back," said the school district.

This event is entirely FREE and open to anyone in the 831 community.