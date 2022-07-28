Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:17 AM

Alisal Union School District offering free haircuts, school supplies, food and hygiene products for students

Taylor Smith / Unsplash

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A former Alisal USD alumna is organizing an event to give out free haircuts for students returning to school for the second year.

Marlene Garcia has made it possible for students to go to Jesse G. Sanchez Elementary School on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free haircut. Haircuts will be given to kids ages 0-18 years old.

The school is located on 901 N Sanborn Road in Salinas.

In addition, school supplies, hygiene products, and books will also be provided for students, according to Brew and Crew in Salinas.

There will also be free produce for families to take home. La Flor De Jalisco will provide food/water for families.

Facepainting by Eliana's Face Painting, a photo booth, and grocery gift card giveaways will all be happening at the event.

"We are excited to see our students back and grateful that our wonderful alumni always want to give back," said the school district.

This event is entirely FREE and open to anyone in the 831 community.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content