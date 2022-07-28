Skip to Content
Alisal Union School District offering free haircuts for students

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A former Alisal USD alumna is giving out free haircuts for students returning to school for the second year in a row.

Marlene Garcia will be at Jesse G. Sanchez Elementary School on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school is located on 901 N Sanborn Road in Salinas.

"We are excited to see our students back and grateful that our wonderful alumni always want to give back," said the school district.

