19th annual Monterey Beer Festival returns with added hard seltzer
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Craft breweries and hard seltzer producers from all over California will assemble Saturday at the Monterey County Fairgrounds for the annual Beer Festival.
This year, on top of beer, three hard seltzer companies will be present offering their wares for alcohol fans.
Classic automobiles, a live DJ, live music, a Beer Festival Necklace Competition, and cannabis company Urban Leaf will be there for guests this year.
General Admission Presale Price (through July 29, 2022) is $60, or tickets are $65 at the gate. There will also be a clear-bag policy in place.
Breweries will stop pouring at 4 p.m., and parking is available at the fairgrounds.
For full details and to buy tickets, click here.
The following breweries will be on site:
- Alvarado Street Brewery
- Anderson Valley Brewing Company
- Ballast Point Brewing Co
- California Seltzer Co
- Central Coast Brewing
- Dust Bowl Brewing Company
- Farmers Brewing Company
- Federation Brewery
- Four Point Beer
- High Water Brewing Company
- Jiant Hard Kambucha
- New Bohemia Brewing Company
- Other Brother Beer Company
- Peter B’s Brewery
- Promised Land Brewing Company
- Real Soda in a Bottle, Inc.
- Sierra Nevada Brewery
- Topa Topa Brewing Company
- Tremor California
- 21 First Amendment