Watsonville Strawberry Festival returns for 28th year

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back beginning Friday, August 5.

For that weekend, people can celebrate the "strawberry capital of the world's" signature crop.

Located in Downtown Watsonville, there will be carnival rides for all ages, sweet treats, and local artists and vendors selling their wares.

The entertainment this year features 5 Star Band, Banda Tierra de Jalisco, Beat Street, Fiera Norteña, Izzy and the Haze, La Proxima Band, Los Enchilados, Los Líderes de la Banda, Wild at Heart and YOSAL Artists. Dancers and other performers will also attend the Cultural and Beer and Wine Garden stages.

The festival will be open Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

State Route 152 on Main Street will be closed to traffic from Beach Street to Central Avenue on Thursday, August 4 at 6 pm until Sunday, August 7 at 11 pm.

State Route 152 on Main Street will be closed to traffic from Lake Avenue to Beach Street from Friday, August 5 at 6 pm until Sunday, August 7 at 11 pm.

Drivers can expect 20-minute delays. There will be additional road closures on nearby city streets for the festival, said the City of Watsonville.

There are no entrance fees for the festival. To learn more, click here.



