Tony Dow, big brother Wally on ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Leave It to Beaver” actor Tony Dow has died. Agent Frank Bilotta says Dow died Wednesday at age 77. As Wally Cleaver on the beloved sitcom that ran on CBS and ABC from 1957 to 1963, Dow helped create the popular and lasting image of the 20th century American teenager. Wally was the just-a-little-wiser big brother “Beaver” Cleaver, played by Jerry Mathers. Dow would revive the role of Wally in a 1980s sequel series and also worked as a television director. Dow announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate and gall bladder cancer. Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press.

