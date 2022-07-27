Ticket worth $2.9 million sold in San Bernardino County

BAKER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Mega Millions Jackpot reaching over $1 billion Wednesday was not the only good piece of news for one lucky person.

One ticket came close to winning last night’s Mega Millions draw, matching five numbers, only missing the Mega number. That ticket was sold at the County Store in the City of Baker and is now worth $2.9 million.

The winner has not yet claimed their prize. The County Store will also receive a bonus of more than $14,500 for selling the winning ticket.