Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:36 AM

Ticket worth $2.9 million sold in San Bernardino County

Neil Esoy / MGN MGN

BAKER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Mega Millions Jackpot reaching over $1 billion Wednesday was not the only good piece of news for one lucky person.

One ticket came close to winning last night’s Mega Millions draw, matching five numbers, only missing the Mega number. That ticket was sold at the County Store in the City of Baker and is now worth $2.9 million.

The winner has not yet claimed their prize. The County Store will also receive a bonus of more than $14,500 for selling the winning ticket.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content