Texas wildfire that’s destroyed 16 homes further contained

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that has blackened 10 1/2 square miles of North Texas, destroying 16 homes, is now 40% contained. The multi-agency firefighting team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth says it now has a fire line completed around the fire Wednesday. However, the lines are sufficient to be impervious to further spreading in 40% of the fire zone, primarily its southern reaches. In a statement, team officials say work continues to improve the lines around the rest of the zone while also attacking stubborn hot spots within the zone’s interior.

