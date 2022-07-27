Skip to Content
Salinas Police looking for four suspects connected with sunglasses burglary

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for four suspects who burglarized the Sunglass Hut at the Northridge Mall Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., two men and two women entered the Sunglass Hut kiosk located inside Macy's, said police. They loaded their bags with several sunglasses worth thousands of dollars and left.

Macy's security attempted to stop one of the women, but she kept control of the bag and ran away. The suspects then all drove off in a white Toyota Camry, said police.

Gilroy Police said that the suspects are believed to have burglarized the Sunglass Hut in Gilroy earlier in the day. Police have little suspect information, and surveillance video is being examined at both locations.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

