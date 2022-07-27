Packers’ Bakhtiari won’t make predictions about his return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says he feels better but won’t predict when he might play again as he recovers from a knee injury that’s now more than 1½ years old. Bakhtiari has played just one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. The left tackle underwent a third procedure on the knee during the offseason and was on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday as the Packers opened training camp.

