Judge rules Britney Spears will not have to sit for deposition in ongoing legal battle with her father

A California judge ruled that Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition in an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said Wednesday.

The singer’s father will also have to produce all documents requested and appear for a deposition, Rosengart said outside of the courthouse, calling it “another very good day for Britney.”

“Britney obtained her freedom last November, and as many of you know, particularly in light of recent news, Britney is moving on with her life,” Rosengart said, referencing the star’s recent marriage. “She wants to move on with her life. And yet that man, her father, her flesh and blood, does not want that.”

CNN has reached out to Jamie Spears’ attorney for comment on the ruling.

“We hope (Jamie Spears) will accept his losses and simply move on and leave his daughter alone,” Rosengart told CNN in a statement. “That is what any decent man, what any decent father would do.”

The Grammy-winner was in a court-ordered conservatorship for 13 years before it was terminated in November. Spears’ father acted as her co-conservator from the conservatorship’s inception in 2008. This put him in charge of her finances and, at some points, her medical decisions.

The two faced off in court multiple times last year with things reaching a tipping point during two emotional testimonies in which the singer pleaded with the judge to end the conservatorship, calling it “abusive.” Spears said she felt she had been forced to perform, was given no privacy, and was made to use birth control and take medication against her will.

Outside of court Wednesday, Rosengart also took a moment to speak on behalf of AB 1663, a California bill that would amend rules for the conservatorships process, saying that while Spears “shined a light on this issue,” it is now “beyond Britney.” The bill is currently making its way through the state legislature.

“This is not about Britney, this is beyond Britney,” Rosengart said while surrounded by supporters of the bill. “There is a lot of people in the country and in the state who are not free and are subjected to forced abusive conservatorships. And that’s something I look forward to working with legislators on, both in California and Washington DC.”

