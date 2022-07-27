Hollister to use crooked street mistake to host kart race event

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Last week, the internet went crazy over a seemingly improbable mistake on Ladd Lane that left Rainbow Road in Mario Kart looking like a breeze to traverse.

A city mistake left newly painted lines jagged and unreadable for drivers. We all make mistakes, and so now the City of Hollister will turn that mistake into a kart race event on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 30, people are encouraged to come down to Ladd Lane between Paul Drive and Southside Road to behold the "crookedest street in Hollister."

Non-motorized transportation will only be accepted unless it's a 12V-powered ride-on or below.