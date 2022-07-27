Skip to Content
today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:05 PM

Hollister Police seek furever homes for furry friends

From left to right: Lewis with Officer Rayas and Rudy with Sergeant Leland.
Hollister Police Animal Care & Services
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police officers have taken time out of their days to help spotlight some animals in need of homes.

Such as Rudy has been at the department's Animal Care & Services Bureau since the start of June.

Rudy had a flea allergy when he first arrived but has since had his hair return. "He loves his treats, toys, and socializing with other dogs," said police.

Lewis is a cute dog recently treated for skin allergies and is on the mend. He has been at the shelter since May.

"He is a very happy and social boy that loves new people and other dogs," said police.

You can adopt either fur baby by visiting the Hollister Animal Shelter.

