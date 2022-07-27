Emergency repairs scheduled for River Road at Fairview Road near Gonzales in August

SOLEDAD. Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said there will be a full closure of River Road at Fairview Road near Gonzales for construction.

The construction is scheduled to take place from August 2, from 7 a.m. to Wednesday, August 31 at 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take Highway 101 south to Arroyo Seco via Fort Romie Road to River Road. Travelers heading north are directed to take Highway 101 north to Gonzales and exit 310 to Alta Street via Gonzales River Road to River Road.

Drivers should expect 20-minute delays. Message and directional signs will be placed to alert drivers.