Despite rising inflation, National Retail Federation reports families will be buying back-to-school supplies

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With school starting next week, people are heading to the stores to make sure their kids are ready for the first day of school.

Several people came to Office Max in Salinas to go school supply shopping, ensuring their students have the pens and notebooks they need for school.

Mercedes Zertuche went to the store with her granddaughter to ensure she was ready for eighth grade.

Zertuche said she's noticed the higher prices, but it's not surprising. She said her granddaughter will be reusing some school supplies from last year, which can help cut the costs

"There was a lot of supplies we had leftover from last year that we kind of went through. So we knew what we already had at home," said Zertuche. "It helps offset some of the expensive costs, and it kind of leaves the supplies there for other people who might not be able to get to them because the shelf might be empty."

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that families are expected to spend $864 on back-to-school supplies, that's up by $15 from 2021.

The group forecasts total spending to be about $37 billion, with the top three categories being electronics, shoes, and clothes.

A survey by the National Retail Federation also showed that 84% of people said they expected to see higher prices on clothes.

As families gear up for the school year, so are teachers.

Pamela Conner is a teacher at Boronda Meadows Elementary School and has been a teacher for 25 years. Conner is a first-grade teacher at the school and knows supplies are expensive.

Conner said she hasn't needed to get new supplies yet, since she has a lot left behind by past students, but she plans to share it with her colleagues, especially newer teachers.

"We want to make sure we have the supplies on that first day for all of the kids that are on our roster and a few extra for those kids that might be enrolling late," said Conner. "You want to start with equity for these kiddos."

Paul Rodriguez, the principal at Boronda Meadows Elementary School, wanted his school to be prepared for the new year. In May, they ordered supplies such as notebooks, pencils, and erasers to ensure they would arrive in time.

"We usually meet as a leadership team," said Rodriguez, "what we do is, I ask them what they'll need at the beginning of the year."

The Salinas City Elementary School District partners with Office Depot to get school supplies and told KION it was assured by the supply store it would get most of everything the district needs.