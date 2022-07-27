Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination. They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park. Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month. The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

