NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendonitis. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees. Stanton homered for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL’s 3-2 victory.

