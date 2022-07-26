UK’s Johnson gives Churchill award to Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award, drawing comparisons between the two leaders in times of crises. Zelenskyy accepted the award by video link Tuesday during a ceremony at Johnson’s London office. The event was attended by members of the Churchill family, the Ukrainian ambassador and Ukrainians who have received training from British soldiers. Johnson recalled how Zelenskyy confirmed on Feb. 24 that Russia had invaded, adding: “In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge in 1940.” Zelenskyy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support.

