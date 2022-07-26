Twins activate Miguel Sanó upon return from knee surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó has been activated from the 60-day injured list after missing nearly three months with torn meniscus in his left knee. Sanó hurt his knee April 26 while celebrating the Twins’ 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a game that was decided on the final play. He played four days later but left the game early with knee pain and later underwent surgery. Sano was batting just .093 with one homer and three RBI in 17 games at the time he went on the injured list. But he’s provided plenty of punch in the past. The Twins announced the move before starting a two-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

