Some Tunisians celebrate ahead of constitution vote result

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied took to the streets to celebrate after the end of voting on a controversial new constitution that critics say could reverse hard-won democratic gains and entrench a presidential power grab. Tunisians awaited Tuesday for the official preliminary results of a constitutional referendum held a day earlier. The proposed constitution gives the office of the president all executive powers and removes key checks and balances. The power of Tunisia’s judiciary and parliament would be greatly reduced. Critics warn that Saied’s new political structure could pave the way to a new autocracy in the country. Still, Saied enjoys widespread popular support as many feel the new constitution will end a political deadlock.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.