Rangers sign 3rd overall pick Kumar Rocker with $5.2M bonus

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed third overall draft pick Kumar Rocker. The contract and $5.2 million bonus come a week after the right-handed pitcher was drafted again. Concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick last year. Rocker had shoulder surgery last September. He opened this year with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League. He had a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 20 innings in his five starts. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Rocker was teammates at Vanderbilt with right-hander Jack Leiter, whom the Rangers got with the second overall pick last summer.

