Monterey Regional Fire District name new Fire Chief

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District announced that Interim Fire Chief David J. Sargenti will be the permanent chief beginning in August.

Chief Sargenti has worked for the department for 26 years. With the past 19 being as a Chief Officer.

“We are very pleased to have Chief Sargenti permanently stepping into the role as the District’s Fire Chief,” said Warren “Pete” Poitras, Board President. “David has clearly demonstrated the ability, dedication, and a tireless work ethic to effectively lead our District, while building a strong, collaborative partnership within and outside the District. Chief Sargenti enjoys a high level of respect of professionals from every aspect of government and has, without question, proven himself a consummate professional.”

Chief Sargenti graduated from Palma High School, Hartnell College, and Monterey Peninsula College. He is a Monterey County native with bachelor’s Degrees in Fire Administration and Fire Prevention Technologies from Cogswell Polytechnical College and a Chief Officer Certification from the California State Board of Fire Services.

“I am excited and honored to continue my career of service as the Fire Chief of this great organization,” said Sargenti. “My goal is to support the amazing team of professionals who are MCRFD and continue to enhance services, staffing levels, and community relationships."