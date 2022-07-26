Gilroy Police arrest four in realtion to two separate July stabbings

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said they arrested four suspects concerning two stabbings in city limits during July.

The stabbings occurred on July 18 at 3 p.m. and July 20 at 2 a.m., respectively. The first stabbing was on Animas Avenue and Murray Avenue, and the second was on the 79000 block of Monterey Street, said police.

In both instances, an adult male was stabbed multiple times and taken to a trauma center. Both victims are expected to survive their assaults, said police.

The exact getaway vehicle was used in both stabbings, so police thought these two attacks could be connected. Morgan Hill Police then spotted the car and detained 32-year-old Alexander Ayala Jr. and 32-year-old Angel Solorzano, both from Gilroy.

Two guns were found in the vehicle, and one was found to be a ghost gun. Solorzano was not a suspect in the stabbing but was arrested along with Ayala Jr. on weapons violations, said police. Ayala Jr. was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers identified two additional stabbing suspects, Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, both also from Gilroy. The couple was linked to at least four other violent crimes in Gilroy from June 30 to July 20 of this year, said police.

Wofford and Moreno were arrested on the 500 block of Coleman Avenue by detectives on July 22. They were both charged with two counts of attempted murder, said police. They are being held on no bail.

Gilroy Polices are looking for additional victims or witnesses for the alleged criminal activities mentioned above. If you have information, call or email Detective Jason Greathead at 408-846-0373 or Jason.Greathead@cityofgilroy.org.