Feds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a new website that federal officials hope can help people and local governments beat the heat and keep it from getting deadly. The Biden Administration Tuesday is unveiling new online tools to aid officials and even parents deal with an ever-warming world that has more dangerous heat waves. Federal officials say summers are getting hotter and deadlier so they need to do something. Parents can use the online site to decide whether it’s safe for kids to play outside. Officials can plan opening cooling centers. Officials say they can’t lower temperatures but they can shrink heat’s death toll.

BY SETH BORENSTEIN and MARY KATHERINE WILDEMAN The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.