Ex-gymnastics coach in Vegas gets prison in child abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former gymnastics coach in Las Vegas has been sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of child abuse and attempted lewdness of a child under age 14.

Court records show Terry Gray was indicted on 45 felony and gross misdemeanor charges in September 2020 including 25 counts of lewdness with a child and five counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the 45-year-old Gray was a physically and mentally abusive coach who inappropriately touched at least 10 girls while working at a USA Gymnastics-sanctioned gym in Las Vegas from 2009-2015.

Gray pleaded guilty in the case four month ago and received the maximum term of between two and eight years in prison at Monday’s sentencing, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Your conduct is reprehensible,” District Judge Tara Clark Newberry told Gray. “You stole innocent childhood from innocent children.”

The judge also ordered Gray to be placed on lifetime supervision after he serves his prison sentence and must register as a sex offender.

Neither Gray nor his lawyer spoke during the hearing.