Danny Amendola, 2-time Super Bowl winner with Pats, retires

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring. The veteran 36-year-old receiver made the announcement via a video on social media that featured highlights of his 13 NFL seasons. The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami, Detroit and Houston. He ends his career with 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.

