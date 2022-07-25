Skip to Content
SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting

Sadie Acosta

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are investing a shooting at the Monterey RV Park in Aromas that happened Sunday night.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said there is no suspect information at this time.

How many shots were fired, and a motive has yet to be released by investigators.

The mobile home park is located on 1400 Highway 101.

This is a developing story.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

