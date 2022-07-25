Over three tons of marijuana eradicated by Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit

Monterey County, Calif. (KION-TV)- Unlicensed cannabis operators in Monterey County have been getting shut down by the Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit.

In one recent bust, the task force destroyed over 6,000 illegal marijuana plants and over three tons of processed marijuana found in what the owner claimed was a hemp cultivation, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

Hemp and weed are not considered the same product. California law defines hemp as an agricultural product derived from the cannabis Sativa plant with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent. Anything more is considered marijuana.

"The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring fair competition and price stability in the licensed cannabis industry," said Pacioni. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers in Monterey County by eliminating harmful, illegal cannabis from the illegal market that has not been tested for quality and product safety.