JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID-19. She made the announcement on the social media Monday. In the statement, the Republican says she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms. She says she will follow guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing to work remotely. Murkowski is Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.

