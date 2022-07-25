Mets’ Jacob deGrom set for Triple-A rehab start Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make what could be his final minor league rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7 last year. The 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula. DeGrom has made three injury rehabilitation appearances in the minors, then threw a 60-pitch simulated game over the All-Star break in Florida. He pitched a side session Sunday in New York prior to the Mets’ game against San Diego.

