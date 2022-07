SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department said a man was found dead in a tent that caught fire on the riverbed at San Lorenzo Park.

Santa Cruz Fire said that the cause of the fire Saturday night is believed to be a candle that burned the tent. The cause of death for the man found in the tent is awaiting an autopsy.

The fire department says that they believe the man was a transient.

This is an ongoing investigation.