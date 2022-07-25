Skip to Content
Hollister Police investigate shooting at park barbeques

KION Melody Waintal

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said Saturday afternoon they responded to reports of a shooting at the 1400 block of Memorial Drive.

Police said they had received multiple calls of a fight between many people at different barbeques at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Police said they did not find any shooting victims. They did, however, find multiple shell casings in the area.

Around 50 people at the barbeque were witnesses, but most were uncooperative and said they hadn't seen anything.

Any witnesses are asked to call 831-636-4331.

