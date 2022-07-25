Expanded crews reinforce fight against North Texas wildfire

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Firefighting teams have thrown dozens of extra crew members into the fight against a North Texas wildfire that has destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others. The crews have held the Chalk Mountain Fire effects in check Monday at 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers) since last week. The Southern Area Blue, Type-I Incident Management Team says it has added 126 firefighters and extra fire engines and bulldozers over the weekend and expanded their containment from 10% to 20%. Meantime, firefighters are mopping up the Possum Kingdom Lake fire that’s now 95% contained after destroying five homes.

