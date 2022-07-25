Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:12 AM

Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service.

The entire robbery was captured during a live stream.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead says three men waving guns stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from him and his wife.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie.

The bishop says the thieves drove away in a white Mercedes.

Bishop Whitehead ran for Brooklyn Borough President but was defeated by Antonio Reynoso.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content