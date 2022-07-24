Vegetation fire in Morgan Hill reported

MORGAN HILL, CALIF. (KION-TV) On Sunday afternoon crews responded to a vegetation fire in Morgan Hill located near the 600 Block of Pratt Lane.

Structures are threatened and crews say they are carrying out an aggressive attack on the flames before any damage is reported.

According to Cal Fire SCU, firefighters have stopped forward progress at 1/2 acre, structure threat mitigated with some vehicles involved.

People are being asked to drive carefully if driving through the area.