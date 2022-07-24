Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

CAIRO (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Cairo Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov landed in Cairo late Saturday, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and address the permanent representatives of the pan-Arab organization.

