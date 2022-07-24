MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The market for a free agent group that includes Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton may start to get defined Monday, the deadline for the union and Major League Baseball to agree on an international draft that would start in 2024. If the union agrees in writing by midnight EDT to a mutually acceptable framework for an international draft, the system of qualifying offers for free agents that has been in place since 2012 would disappear. Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel delayed signing in 2019 until June, after the draft pick compensation no longer was attached.